Muscle Shoals attorney offering free will drafts for Colbert County veterans

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An attorney in The Shoals is offering free will drafting for Colbert County veterans.

Attorney Mary Baschab-Haslacker said her firm is offering to prepare, free of charge, wills for veterans as a way of giving back.

She has a family history of military service that includes her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, all of whom she said allowed her to have the opportunity to earn a law degree and own a business.

Her father, Roger Baschab, a disabled veteran, is a retired United States Air Force officer. Her grandfather, Russell Willis, served in World War II and the Korean War and retired 100 percent disabled after 27 years in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. Her great-grandfather served with General Pershing’s Allied Expeditionary Force in World War I.

Her great-great-uncle Hollis Gaisser died during a machine gun battle in France in World War I. His name can be found on the World War I memorial located on the Colbert County courthouse lawn in Tuscumbia.

“I want to take the gifts that I’ve been given, and those privileges and give them back to our veterans here in Colbert County as an appreciation and gratitude and service,” Baschab-Haslacker said. “I know there’s a lot of people who feel hopeless and despair right now and I think it’s important for everyone to be doing things that are uplifting and kind and generous and instilling that hope in them.”

Baschab-Haslacker said the number of free wills each month is limited. Colbert County veterans interested in the service can call the firm at (256) 483-2704 or visit its website.