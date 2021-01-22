Multiple Colbert County agencies working together during pandemic

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — For the state of Alabama, it’s another month and a half of wearing face masks and social distancing as Governor Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order through March 5.



Colbert County EMA Deputy Director Jody Hitt said those precautions help a great deal for emergency crews, especially with the holiday surge in positive cases.



“It helps us tremendously,” Hitt said. “Just like Scott and the governor said today, everybody’s getting tired of it but until we get this under control, we just go with it.”



Numbers for Helen Keller Hospital for January 21 showed there were 39 COVID-19-positive inpatients. Nine of those patients were listed as being on ventilators and 23 were listed as being in the ICU.



At Northwest-Shoals Community College, the hospital has reopened its 75 and older clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving another shipment. The hospital said it was able to vaccinate 500 people Thursday—double the amount from Monday.



The Colbert County Health Department is also vaccinating those eligible through appointments. The clinic was so busy Thursday, Sheffield Police and the EMA helped with traffic.



Hitt said that teamwork is a large component of how emergency and medical workers are making it through the pandemic.



“It takes EMA, police, sheriffs, fire, EMS, ADPH, all your hospitals, come together, put a plan together and execute it and try to do the best we can at what we’ve been dealt with over the past year,” Hitt said.

For people 75 and older still needing vaccinations, Helen Keller Hospital still has open registration for its waitlist. To register, click here.