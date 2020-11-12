Multiple agencies respond to standoff situation in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were at the scene of an hours-long standoff situation in Colbert County on Wednesday.

Colbert County Sheriff Williamson confirmed the standoff began around 4 p.m. in Leighton on Puller Loop. At this time, there is no information as to why law enforcement was originally called to the scene or what led to the standoff situation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Leighton PD and the Florence PD SWAT Team, assisted at the scene.

Sheriff Williamson said at one point, the man inside the home fired shots at law enforcement but no one was injured.

Since arriving at the scene, News 19 reporter Jeremy Jackson says the media crews were asked to move back for their safety and to turn off their camera lights. He said he heard gun shots but is not sure where they came from.

Members of the SWAT Team attempted to talk the man outside.

Sheffield Utilities crews cut power to the home.

At this time, the situation is ongoing.