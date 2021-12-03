Multimillion-dollar development planned for Muscle Shoals

There has been a demand from Muscle Shoals residents for more modern shops to go along with the expanded tourism locations.

Now it appears that those demands have been met.

The mayor of the city of Muscle Shoals, Mike Lockhart, announced that a multimillion-dollar development deal has been reached that will change the face of his community. An eighty-six acre lot will be the site for the transformation of the Shoals community that has seen a steady growth in population since 2010.

“I think its going to take us to the next level,” said Lockhart.

The multimillion-dollar deal to transform the lot into a state-of-the-art business and residential community has been a long-awaited goal. The development will feature 60 commercial storefronts, 209 single family, and 65 townhomes. According to the mayor, the plan gives the residents of muscle shoals more than they have been asking for.

“We just think a development like this is going to bring a lot of attention and excitement into our area,” Lockhart told News 19. “We’re already getting other calls and interest in ok, ‘what are they doing…what can we do there.’ So we’re just excited about it. We believe this will take us to another level.”

Lockhart hopes that he and the development team will have a groundbreaking for the five phase plan within the next two weeks or before Christmas with the plan to have the land developed and booming by this time next year.