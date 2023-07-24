LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Highway 20 in Lauderdale County is back open after authorities say a multi-vehicle crash caused all lanes to close near the 4-mile marker.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Stewartville on Alabama Highway 20 near Lauderdale County Road 100 at around 2:25 p.m.

ALEA said all lanes of the highway were blocked due to, but they were all reopened as of 4:18 p.m. Troopers are investigating the crash.

News 19 will provide updates here as we receive them.