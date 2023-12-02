MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – – – A Muscle Shoals Police officer is on administrative leave after the department was notified of a “domestic situation involving an off-duty officer” on Friday.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD), Police Chief Clint Reck said they reviewed the allegations through the command staff. The department then requested the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to further investigate the complaint.

CCSO Sheriff Eric Balentine tells News 19 46-year-old Jeffery Clifton was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence. Balentine says a woman, claiming to be Clifton’s girlfriend, filed the complaint Friday afternoon.

Clifton was booked into the Colbert County Jail and then transferred to the Franklin County Jail.

Balentine says he remains in Franklin County Jail on a $2,000 bond.