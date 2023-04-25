FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence has opened its first professionally-built mountain biking trail at Wildwood Park.

The trail was designed in partnership with Shoals MTB, a local mountain biking club. The planning and development for the trail began around two years ago.

Shoals MTB director Eero Wilson told News 19 that other trails in the park were created over time by other mountain bikers.

“Most of them were developed by enthusiasts going out and building rogue trails,” Wilson said. “We kind of realized the opportunity to partner with the city and start developing a plan.”

Wilson said this trail is the first of six total developments planned at the park.

This new trail is called a ‘green’ trail, meaning that it is meant to be easy for new riders. The trail can also be used for hiking.

Wildwood Park is located just five minutes from the University of North Alabama (UNA) on Waterloo Road.