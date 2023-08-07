TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County grand jury has indicted a Morgan County man for allegedly threatening to bomb an arts center in Tuscumbia back on May 25, 2023.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Tony Logan said that officers took Trevor Charles Kiddy, 25, of Morgan County into custody on May 26 and charged him with terrorist threats, a Class C felony.

According to online court records, a Colbert County grand jury found Kiddy did “intentionally or recklessly terrorize another person, cause a disruption of school activities or cause the evacuation of a building, place of assembly or other serious public inconvenience.”

It is believed that Kiddy was the one who called in threats to bomb the Tennessee Valley Arts Center, according to Chief Logan. He said the Florence Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the arts center and cleared the building, determining there was no threat.

The chief added that the bomb threat calls caused a nearby preschool and other businesses to go into lockdown for a period of time and caused them to evacuate the center.

Kiddy was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) at his home, Logan said, which is where authorities believe “the 911 phone calls were made from.”

Logan said Kiddy had previous altercations with the museum, as well as the University of North Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“He sees himself as a journalist-artist and felt like they didn’t recognize his talents and abilities,” Logan told News 19. “He knew one of the employees over there, knew that it would cause a great deal of alarm, and that was kind of his intent.”

According to online jail records, Kiddy is still being held in the Colbert County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. He has an arraignment hearing set for September 7.