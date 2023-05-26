TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County man has been arrested after officials believe he made threats to bomb an arts center in Tuscumbia.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Tony Logan said that officers took Trevor Charles Kiddy, 25, of Morgan County into custody and charged him with terrorist threats, a Class C felony.

It is believed that Kiddy called in threats to bomb the Tennessee Valley Arts Center, according to Logan. He said the Florence Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the center and cleared the building of any threats.

The chief added that the bomb threat calls caused a nearby preschool and other businesses to go into lockdown for a period of time.

Logan said Kiddy was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) at his home, where authorities think “the 911 phone calls were made from.”

Logan said that Kiddy had previous altercations with the museum as well as the University of North Alabama and the university of Alabama at Birmingham.

“He sees himself as a journalist-artist and felt like they didn’t recognize his talents and abilities,” Logan said. “He knew one of the employees over there, knew that it would cause a great deal of alarm, and that was kind of his intent.”

Kiddy is now being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.