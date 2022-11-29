FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 600 households are without power after storms rolled through Lauderdale County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florence Electricity Department (FED), 634 customers were without power inside the Florence city limits as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night. FED reported an additional 14 customers without power in other areas of Lauderdale County.

FED reported crews were responding to widespread power outages in the city.

The News 19 Weather Authority says the storms that moved through the Shoals were producing up to two inches of rain per hour, large hail, and damaging winds over 60 mph.

To report a power outage with FED, call 256-764-4456. Do not call 911 to report a power outage.