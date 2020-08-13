More than 200 workers needed for solar farm construction project in Cherokee

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — More than 200 jobs are headed to the Shoals and here’s how you can apply.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Sheffield Career Center is hosting a hiring event for Aerotek. The agency is recruiting and staffing for an upcoming solar farm construction project in Cherokee.

They’re looking for general laborers, forklift operators, and heavy equipment operators.

The address for the career center is 500 S. Montgomery Avenue located next to Foodland.

Wages start at $15 per hour and between $19 and $30 per hour for heavy equipment operators.

The event is free and open to the public. Jobseekers can apply at the event or apply ahead of time by calling recruiters Shannon Wright at (843) 972-1913 or Trace Moreno at (424) 531-6088. You can also email your resume to shannowright@aerotek.com or tmoreno@aerotek.com.

All jobseekers will have their temperatures taken and masks will be required. If the jobseeker does not have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. If there is an overflow, jobseekers will sign in at the front counter, return to their car and remain in their car until they receive a call to enter the building.