FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Unlike the name suggests, ‘Mom Prom’ isn’t a dance for specifically mothers – It’s an event for a cause!

This is the 5th annual Shoals Mom Prom, and the event is now a registered Mom Prom event!

‘Mom Prom’ is an event for all ladies 18 and up. Presented by Medical Associates of the Shoals, all proceeds of the event will benefit the host, Safer Birth in Alabama. Safer Birth in Alabama’s Education and Advocacy Initiatives is dedicated to increasing access to care in Alabama.

On July 21, Shoals ‘Mom Prom’ will take place at Singin’ River Live in Florence, AL. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction, with proceeds going to Safer Birth in Alabama.

This year’s ‘Mom Prom’ is 70’s DISCO theme. While it is not required to dress up, it is an excuse to dress tacky, fancy, classy or themed for a good cause.

This year’s prom queen will win:

one-night stay at the Marriott Shoals

$100 gift card to Spa at the Shoals (location at the Marriott)

breakfast at Swampers Bar and Grille

Tickets to attend are $35 a person and can be purchased at the Shoals Mom Prom website here.