Mobile drive-thru vaccination clinics serving rural communities in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Two mobile drive-thru vaccination clinics opening this week will offer more accessibility to rural communities in Lauderdale county.

The first clinic opened Wednesday morning in the Central community at Cornerstone Church of Christ.

The Lauderdale County Commission purchased two trailers to serve as the vaccination sites. The clinics are made possible through a partnership between North Alabama Medical Center and the Lauderdale County EMA.

“The rural communities are taking a backseat to some of the more urban city facilities and we’re trying to reach out and say, for instance, people from Waterloo here, it wouldn’t take them over 20 minutes to get here and get back home,” Clinic Project Manager Mike Melton said.

The Cornerstone Church clinic will continue Thursday and Friday and the second clinic is scheduled for Friday at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville.

Both clinics open at 8 a.m. and last until the daily supply is gone. No appointment is needed.

Additional clinics have been planned for the same locations and times April 13-15.