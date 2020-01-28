MLB legend Henry Emmett "Heinie" Manush to be honored with memorial drive in Tuscumbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A street in Tuscumbia will soon bear the name of the Major League Baseball player who lived there. Henry Emmett Manush, known by his nickname "Heinie," was born in Tuscumbia in 1901. He grew up in a home on 3rd Street which has since been marked with a historical marker.

Throughout his 20-year pro career, Manush played for multiple teams including the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and Brooklyn Dodgers. In 1964, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Just to know that we had somebody that grew up here, like the rest of us have, and to be able to make that sort of accomplishment not only speaks to what we can do if we dedicate ourselves to it, but to the history of the person who lived here," said Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood.

The Tuscumbia City Council will vote on Monday, February 3 to add the memorial drive designation to 3rd Street.