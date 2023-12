FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen in November.

On November 21, Larry Dean Taylor was seen leaving the area of South Seminary Street on foot. A Missing Adult alert was issued for him on December 22.

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Taylor is a 64-year-old white male, who weighs roughly 187 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen him or have any information about him, please call FPD at (256) 760-6610.