FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who was last seen in April.

Lidia Nohemi Rivera, 16, was last seen in the area of Belview Road on April 7. It is unknown which direction she went in.

She is described as 5’3, 105 pounds, white, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Rivera’s location, please contact FPD at (256) 760-6610.