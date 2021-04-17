Missing Florence juvenile found safe

FLORENCE, Ala. – A missing Florence teenager was found safe Saturday night.

According to the Florence Police Department, Abbygail Moody was found around 7 pm after a lengthy investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Texas.

The Florence Police Department worked with the FBI Birmingham, FBI Dallas/Tyler Resident Agency, The Corinth Police Department, FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Taskforce, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The family have expressed their thanks to the community through the Florence Police Department.