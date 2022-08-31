LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Florence area since May.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Tanner Allen Jones was last seen leaving the area of Chisholm Road in Florence on May 15, 2022.

Officials say he hasn’t returned home, and where he was going is unknown.

Jones is described as a six-foot-tall 28-year-old white man, weighing around 165 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Tanner Allen Jones

(Florence Police Dept.)



He also has a sleeve of tattoos, including a guitar and a tree, on his arm.

Anyone with information about where Jones might be is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.