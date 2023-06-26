KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking the public if they have seen a missing Killen teen.

Travis Dylan Hunt, 16, was last seen on Saturday, June 24, when he left the area of County Road 111 in Killen.

Hunt is described as a white male, 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts.

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

According to ALEA, it is unknown which way he went from his last known location. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the LCSO at (256)-760-5772.