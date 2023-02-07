LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.

Tommy McArthur Pruitt Jr. is described as a 51-year-old, 5’7″, 120-pound white male, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

Pruitt Jr. has been missing since December 15 and was last seen in Florence.

Lieutenant James DiStefano, an investigator with the LCSO, told News 19 that Pruitt was possibly sighted in the downtown area on Monday, February 6.

“We’re checking the shelters,” DiStefano said. “We haven’t had any luck in the shelters yet, but we’re going try to reach out to some of the other people downtown and show his picture and see if we can locate him that way.”

Pruitt may be dealing with a condition or mental illness that impairs his judgment. DiStefano said they believe he may also be wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, or a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information on Pruitt Jr.’s possible whereabouts is urged to call the LCSO at (256) 760-5769 or Lieutenant DiStefano at (256) 760-5734.