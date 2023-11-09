LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a woman who may be in danger of bodily harm or death.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mary Ann Moore, 78. Investigators believe Mary Ann Moore may have been abducted by her son Kristopher Moore.

Mary Ann Moore (Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office) Kristopher Moore (Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms. Moore was last seen on November 3, around 8 p.m. in the area of Lauderdale County Road 462 in Lexington.

If anyone has any information about Mary Ann or Kristopher Moore, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5769.