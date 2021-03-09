Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Muscle Shoals woman

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Authorities have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a missing woman in Muscle Shoals.
Muscle Shoals police say that Barbara Ann Martin, 79, could have a condition that impairs her judgement. Martin was last seen on March 7, 2021.
Authorities describe Martin as being 5’2″ tall, weiging 150 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Ms. Martin could be drivng a black 2016 Lincoln MKT SUV with the Alabama tag #TJW554.
If anyone has any information about where Barbara Ann Martin is, please call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at (256) 383-6746 or your local law enforcement office.