Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Muscle Shoals woman

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — On March 5, parents in the Russellville City School system received a letter letting them know that virtual options for school would end on Friday, March 12.

Russellville City Schools Superintendent Heath Grimes said the state-required virtual option for high school students will remain. Students who are immunocompromised are also unaffected.Grimes said State Superintendent Eric Mackey gave school districts the option to end virtual learning in a webinar last week.

"We are trying to get all of our students back in in-person learning, the ones that are not immunocompromised and do not have extenuating circumstances, because we just think that's extremely important,” Grimes said.

Grimes said he believes the return to traditional instruction will improve students' academic performance and mental health, especially with Alabama school systems recently receiving funding for mental health services.

"A lot of this money is directed to social-emotional learning and mental health,” Grimes said. “We can't provide instructional support, we can't provide social-emotional learning or mental health counseling if those students are not in school."

Some parents, however, voiced concerns about the move, saying it's too soon. Jeremy Cummings has a daughter in kindergarten. He said she's not immunocompromised but her great-grandfather, who she visits daily, is.

"My grandfather, he's 80 years old,” Cummings said. “He has a chest tube and that's her best friend. He's been with her ever since she was born. When you have someone that age of 80, anything could happen in two months. If she had to quarantine and something was to happen, could I live with myself that that took her away from him if he was to pass in those two months?"

Cummings said his grandfather can't take the vaccine because of his health and hopes the Russellville City School board will reverse the decision.

Grimes said if parents have concerns, the school system will address them on a case-by-case basis. He added if parents call the central office, he guarantees they can find a compromise for most situations. The phone number for the central office is (256) 331-2110.