Linda Marie Harneck, 63, was last seen leaving the area of Lombardy Street on Christmas (Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a 63-year-old woman who authorities say left on Christmas and hasn’t returned.

On December 25, the FPD said Linda Marie Harneck left the area of Lombardy Street in Florence and never returned. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Harneck is described as a white female, 5’6″ tall and 187 pounds with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Anyone with information on Harneck’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610.