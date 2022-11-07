FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 34-year-old woman was arrested shortly after giving birth at a Lauderdale County hospital, according to authorities.

On November 3, the Florence Police Department (FPD) says that Christina Michelle Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor at North Alabama Medical Center and delivered a baby.

Sgt. Billingsley with FPD says the infant’s urine was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Christina Bentley (Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)

A warrant was issued for Bentley, who was arrested on November 4. She was charged with the chemical endangerment of a child.

Bentley is currently incarcerated at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.