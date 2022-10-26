MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Northwest Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) hosted their second annual Metallica Scholars Manufacturing Day event on October 26.

Hundreds of students were on campus to learn about eight different types of manufacturing careers. FAME Program Coordinator Allison Mefford told News 19 that this is one of the best ways for students to learn about their options after high school.

“They might be interested in something, but not know exactly which program to go into,” Mefford said. “This way they can kind of see that career path.”

The event was sponsored by the All Within My Hands Foundation, which was created by the famous classic-rock band Metallica. The foundation helps community colleges enhance their technical education programs and develop high-quality facilities.

Ali Nance, of the NW-SCC recipients of the Metallica Scholar award, told News 19 that the event is very helpful to students who may not know what they want to do after school.

“We have labs set up so that they can come see what we do and see if they would be interested in joining a different type of program,” Nance said, “whether it is carpentry, or I.N.T, or FAME.”