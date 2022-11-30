FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

The market will feature dozens of local businesses and give attendees a “one-stop holiday shopping” experience.

Olivia Bradford, director of public relations and leadership development with the chamber, told News 19 the event is meant to support local businesses during the holiday season. It’s a part of the chamber’s “Keep The Cheer Here” campaign to encourage residents to buy presents from local stores.

“When you buy local, you are truly giving back to your community,” Bradford said. “These businesses are the ones giving back to your school systems. They’re the ones that are giving back to our local nonprofits.”

The Merry Market will be held at Singin’ River Brewing Co. near downtown Florence. The event will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, and all proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Museum of the Shoals, Shoals Scholar Dollar, and United Way of Northwest Alabama.