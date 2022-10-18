LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in the 2018 shooting death of a Lauderdale County man.

Jesse James Parker and Hannah B. Burrows, both from Memphis, were both charged in the shooting death of Christopher “Devan” Cobb. Opening statements in the trial against Parker started on Monday following jury selection.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Parker was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

Burrows’ trial is set for December 12.

23-year-old Cobb was found shot to death in the bedroom of his Four Seasons Apartment home that he shared with his wife, who was out of town when the incident happened in June 2018.

Police had been called to the apartment to do a welfare check on Cobb after his family hadn’t heard from him in over 24 hours.

According to authorities at the time, Parker and Burrows had been living with Cobb in the days leading up to his death after the three had met online.

Christopher “Devan” Cobb

During the investigation, investigators realized that Cobb’s black 2008 Suzuki Forenza was missing. Florence Police Sergeant Greg Cobb said the vehicle was later found in a Memphis parking lot by the city’s police during a press conference on July 5.

Parker and Burrows, 31 and 18 at the time, respectively, had run back to Memphis, authorities said. They were found and arrested several days after Cobb’s death, staying in a hotel off U.S. Highway 78, according to law enforcement.

“I don’t think this was a random act where someone picked Florence, Alabama to come and commit this murder,” said Capt. Brad Holmes with Florence Police.

Investigators never released a possible motive behind the crime.

Parker, in addition to facing a murder charge, is also charged with first-degree theft of property for taking Cobbs’ car, second-degree theft of property (9mm pistol) and third-degree theft of property (TV, Xbox, rolled coins and a backpack).

Hannah B Burrows (Courtesy: Shelby County Jail)

According to court documents, Burrows faces the same charges, along with second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a shower shoe at a corrections officer, hitting her in the face.

Both remain in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.