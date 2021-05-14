Memorial ceremony held for fallen Lauderdale County deputies

FLORENCE, Ala. — This week is National Police Week, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is honoring its fallen.

A ceremony took place Friday morning at Memorial Grove in Florence, honoring three deputies who died in the line of duty.

Although the memorial lists those three by name, it serves to honor all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect their communities.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said supporting law enforcement officers doesn’t have to be restricted to one week and explained how a simple gesture can make a difference.

“We’re very fortunate that we still have young men and women who want to get into this profession, in spite of the struggles that we’re having—the obstacles that we’re having right now,” the sheriff said. “Certainly, as believers, prayer always helps, but a good pat on the back when you see the guys out means a lot too.”

Another memorial ceremony is scheduled in the Shoals for Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County.