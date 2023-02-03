FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Don’t stop believin’ that Journey will find her fur-ever home soon!

Journey is a one-year-old female, medium energy, appears to be housebroken, and is accustomed to being crated. She is also News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Journey loves to play and has gotten along well with her fellow canines at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.

To meet Journey or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.