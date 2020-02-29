Medical professionals in the Shoals prepare for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The World Health Organization has upgraded the risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019—or COVID-19—as very high.

Although only more than 60 cases have been confirmed in the United States, that’s not stopping medical professionals in the Shoals from preparing for the possible arrival.

At Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Infection Preventionist Joyce Jones spoke on how they are prepared.

“The hospital has taken every precaution to ensure the safety of both our patients and our staff,” Jones said. “We have implemented processes to both screen and isolate any individual who presents with symptoms of the virus and meets the CDC criteria.”

Jones says while the hospital doesn’t have a specific response drill related to COVID-19, they do have emergency preparedness and pandemic plans in place if needed — similar to how they would respond to the flu.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says spreading the virus can be easily prevented.

“So, what we need to know about respiratory viruses of this nature is that they are spread by droplets and these droplets are basically produced in the air by a cough or a sneeze from an infected person,” Dr. Landers said. She adds that the best ways to protect yourself and others include coughing or sneezing into your sleeve, washing your hands properly, and staying home when you’re sick.

Dr. Landers said if a person in the area is confirmed to have COVID-19, how the Department of Public Health handles it would vary case by case, depending on if the virus had spread throughout the community at that point in time.