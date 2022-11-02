FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton told News 19 that the policy will now be considered by the city planning commission. He said it will likely be late in 2023 before any dispensaries are brought to the city.

The vote was originally postponed during the council’s session in October. Councilman Blake Edwards said during the meeting that he wanted to hear the opinion of Ron Tyler, Chief of Florence Police, before making their decision.

Betterton told News 19 that the ordinance allows medical cannabis to be sold in the city, but not manufactured. He said the cannabis will be heavily regulated, and will only be allowed in an orally ingested form.