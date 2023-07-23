FLORENCE, Al. (WHNT) — After gallons of diesel fuel spilled over into the Tennessee River, officials in Florence have decided to re-open the beach area of McFarland Park.

The move comes after the area was closed off to the public out of an abundance of caution.

A little over a week ago, a partially sunken tugboat was responsible for spilling over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the Tennessee River near the O’Neil Bridge in Florence.

Following the incident, the beach area of McFarland Park was closed off after the fuel began to wash up on its shores. “We would not have opened it if we didn’t feel like it was safe,” said George Grabryan the Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Director.

Officials wanted to make sure it was safe for the public to enjoy prior to its reopening.

As for the beach areas, Grabryan says after the water was evaluated, it was deemed safe for the public.

“We had the environmental company down they looked at it they took some samples those samples were sent to a lab got them back and they were comfortable with everything so we felt really good about opening the beach area back up,” Grabryan told News 19.

For those who may be concerned about the potential environmental effects of the fuel, Grabryan says they don’t expect any long-term issues.

“We’re not expecting any effects on the beach that’s what the testing proved out, we’re also not expecting any lingering effects anywhere along the river,” Grabryan said.

There are a few cities in the Shoals that pull water from the Tennessee River near the park. The U.S. Coast Guard is handling the ongoing investigation of the diesel fuel incident. According to the Coast Guard, there have been no reports of injuries or wildlife.

However, both the Coast Guard and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management who would have information on potential water contamination concerns were not immediately available for comment.