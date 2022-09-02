A long-time fishing spot for Florence locals is now closed to the public. (Photo: Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A long-time fishing spot for Florence locals is now closed to the public.

Mayor Andy Betterton announced the fishing pier at McFarland Campground would close due to poor structural conditions, effective immediately.

“As disappointing as it may be, this decision was made out of genuine care and concern for the safety and well-being of those who utilize the pier. We appreciate your patience as we work to determine a best course of action moving forward,” said Mayor Betterton in a statement.

“I know how important this pier is to so many, but I am confident we are taking the right steps to ensure the safety of each individual who utilized it. Until further notice, it will remain closed for inspection and repair,” explained Bill Jordan, Director of Parks and Recreation.

City officials did not give a timeline on if or when the pier could reopen.