McBride Elementary School transitions to remote learning

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – All grades of McBride Elementary School will spend the next week at home for remote learning. Earlier this week, only the 5th grade students were on virtual learning.
A letter from Superintendent Chad Holden explained the situation to parents saying that the number of positive cases among staff members has increased as well as the number of staffers in quarantine.
The staffing shortage led to Holden’s decision to transition the entire school to remote learning starting February 5. They plan for the students to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, February 16. Holden say this will give students and staffers a full 10-day period of separation.
All other schools in Muscle Shoals City Schools will continue in-person classes.