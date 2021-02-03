McBride Elementary School sends 5th grade students home for virtual learning

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The fifth grade students are going virtual for the rest of the week. A message went out to parents Tuesday evening explaining the situation.

The note from Superintendent Chad Holden said officials began to notice a slight increase in COVID-19 cases among the students and staff for in the fifth grade. They said there was another positive case confirmed on Tuesday and others were awaiting test results.

The students will transition for February 3, 4 and 5.

Holden said in the note that he doesn’t have the same concern for students in 3rd and 4th grades, and those students will remain in-person. He also noted those grades are housed in a separate wing of the school from the 5th grade students.

Anyone who doesn’t have a Chromebook at home will need to pick one up at McBride between 9:00-12:00 on Wednesday.

The note says students should be up and ready for remote learning each day at the normal school start time and parents should check email for messages from the teachers.