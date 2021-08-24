Masks required in all City of Florence buildings

FLORENCE, Ala. – If you’re planning on heading into Florence for any business, listen up.

The City is requiring masks for anybody inside City-owned buildings.

Mayor Andy Betterton cited increasing COVID-19 numbers each day.

“Florence, Alabama: Once again, we find ourselves in a position where COVID-19 numbers are increasing on a daily basis. One of our responsibilities as a City is to protect our employees and provide them with a safe work environment. With this responsibility in mind, the decision has been made that all visitors to City Hall offices will be required to wear a mask while in the building as well as the City employee with whom they are working.” Florence Mayor Andy Betterton

This includes common areas, lobbies, and hallways.

The only exception to the mask rule is for employees working alone at their desks.