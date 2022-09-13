COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The preschool program at Mars Hill Bible School’s Colbert campus will close after the 2022-23 school year.

According to the Mars Hill Board of Directors, representatives from the school were approached with an offer to purchase the preschool building and the land it sits on. The board of directors said they have “elected to accept this offer.”

The program will continue through Friday, May 26, 2023.

“For the past three years, this program has operated under the wise leadership of Kim Heupel,” the board of directors wrote in a statement. “Our director, our dedicated teachers, and the program as a whole have performed in an extraordinary way.”

“This extraordinary work has continued in spite of the difficulties that have come with operating in a building in need of significant investment,” the statement continued.

Heupel will transition to the school’s Florence campus when the program ends, and all teachers at the Colbert have been offered positions there as well. Additionally, expansion plans are underway for the Florence campus.

“From our hearts, thank you for trusting us with your children,” the statement said. “Please let us know how we can help you, and please feel free to reach out to us. We are happy to answer any questions that we can.”