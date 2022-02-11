LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marine Corps League of the Shoals has a new headquarters in Sheffield before they settle in though they’re hosting a fundraiser to raise money for some much-needed repairs.

The Marine Corps League of the Shoals is an organization that supports marines and their families. They are also the hosts of the Toys for Tots charity which was originally founded by Marine Corps reserves.

The league has been around for two years and finally has a place to call home. However, the historic building they bought is in desperate need of repairs and they are calling on the community to help them.

League member Tommy Oswalt told News 19 they are trying to raise money for the roof, windows, air conditioning and updating both the electrical and plumbing so they’re in code.

The building is almost a century old, before they got there it was completely covered in ivy and had to be totally cleaned out. Since then, they’ve been battling everything from a termite infestation to water damage.

“Singing River Media Group is matching $2,000. If we raise $2,000 they’ll match $2,000 so that’s really going to help us out,” Oswalt explained. “We’ll be out here from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. standing here on the corner with buckets and asking for donations.”

The total cost for repairs is estimated to be around $40,000. They said they know that the league won’t be able to collect all of that in one day but they’re hopeful with the help of the community that they can get a good head start.

The Marine Corps League of the Shoals will be outside the historic American Legion Building at 215 S. Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield.