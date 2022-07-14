COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man was arrested after authorities searched a home in Sheffield and found several drugs, cash and guns.

Andre Levell Poe, Jr. was arrested on multiple drug charges following an investigation.

Several agencies worked together to carry out a search warrant on a house located at 509 SE 18th Street in Sheffield on Wednesday, July 13.

Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force were assisted in the search by officers from the Sheffield Police Department, Muscle Shoals SWAT Team and Colbert County Sheriff’s Investigators.

During the search, authorities found $5,000 cash inside the house and another $800 in a shed on the property. There was also a backpack in the home with one pound of marijuana and an unspecified amount of Xanax tablets inside.

Authorities say they also found smaller bags of marijuana inside an air fryer.

More drug paraphernalia items and a small caliber handgun were also found inside the house.

A vehicle on the property was also searched, where authorities found more cash and 111 pills that “appear to be Fentanyl” and a .40 caliber Glock.

Poe was taken to the Colbert County Jail and charged with drug trafficking – fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Xanax and first-degree possession of marijuana.

He was placed on a $20,000 bond.