LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has arrested a man wanted in Indiana after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and search of part of the county Friday night.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said a deputy attempted to stop a male subject on Highway 207 near County Road 50 when the person exited the car and ran away from the roadway.

Hamilton said that after running the subjects information deputies discovered that he had active warrants out of Indiana for felony gun charges.

The sheriff said his deputies pursued the man on foot and initiated a search of the area with the help of several other local agencies.

Hamilton said the man will likely be extradited to Indiana to face his initial charges, but would like also be charged locally in connection with the pursuit.