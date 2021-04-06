Man wanted for attempted murder in Florence arrested

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man wanted for attempted murder in February has been arrested.

Florence Police said Davonte Montrell Goodloe was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force on March 30.

On February 27th, Florence Police Officers responded to reports of gunshots at Cherry Hill Homes. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was later taken to North Alabama Medical Center.

FPD said Goodloe will be booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.