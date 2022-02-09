LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lauderdale County jury ruled a man accused of killing his brother-in-law is competent to stand trial. Robert Eugene Hastings is charged with murder in the 2017 death of Justin Kyle Merriner.

Hastings pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

In January of 2017, investigators say Hastings and Merriner went to meet a drug dealer north of Florence. Hastings sister told authorities he called thirty minutes later to tell her the drug deal went bad and her husband was nowhere to be found.

Authorities later found Merriner’s car in a cornfield with him shot to death in the passenger seat.

Since then, Hastings has been in state prison.

He had been out on probation at the time of his arrest and was sent back to serve the remainder of his sentence on a prior robbery conviction.