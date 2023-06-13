FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lexington man is back in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase and hid in a cornfield after leaving Lauderdale County Work Release on Monday.

The Florence Police Department said Torry Harrison left work release around 7:50 p.m. in a black truck. When an officer spotted that truck and attempted to pull him over, Harrison acted as if he was going to stop, but instead took off, police said.

When the truck crossed the bridge and turned onto River Road, speeds in the chase reached over 110mph, causing authorities to make the call to cancel the pursuit.

After losing sight of the truck, another driver called the police to say it had run off the road. The person also said the driver, 40-year-old Harrison, had fled into a nearby cornfield.

Florence Officers were assisted by the Muscle Shoals Police Department as a perimeter was set up and a drone was deployed in the search for Harrison.

That drone spotted Harrison as he was “bedded down,” leading to his recapture, police said.

He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Court records show Harrison had most recently been charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.