LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Rogersville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

23-year-old Curtis James Sherrer was arrested in connection to a shooting in December 2021 at the Elk River Apartments in Rogersville that killed 37-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson, Jr.

Court documents show the indictment was returned on May 25, 2022.

Sherrer pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment on June 4, according to court records.

Following the shooting, Sherrer and one woman were taken into custody. Rogersville Chief of Police Brian Hudson at the time said the woman was interviewed and released, while Sherrer was charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Jail.

Chief Hudson said Rogersville Police went to a home on Lamar Road in Rogersville with a search warrant and found the gun there.

A plea docket hearing is set for October 13 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, with a jury trial scheduled to begin on October 17.