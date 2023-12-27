TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been indicted for the murder of a woman officials said he was in a ‘long-term relationship’ with at a Tuscumbia plant in July 11.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Tony Logan said Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, was arrested after authorities investigated an incident that happened on July 11 at McVantage Packaging on Hwy 43.

A Colbert County Grand Jury indicted Cruz during the September 2023 term, and the indictment was filed in circuit court on Wednesday. The document states he caused the death of 59-year-old Edith Margarita Martinez by striking her with a hammer.

Chief Logan said at the time of the incident that officers responded to the packaging business just before 1 p.m. for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found Martinez lying on the ground with “severe head injuries.”

Police believe the incident was domestic-related, saying the man and woman work at the plant but in different areas. Logan said police thought the two may have had a years-long relationship prior to the incident.

“They’d obviously been a long-term relationship, they had different last names, both originally were from Honduras,” the chief said. “But we were told they had been in a many-year relationship, and they may even possibly have children together.”

Court documents say Cruz later confessed to officers that he and Martinez were arguing over “jealousy/infidelity” and during the argument, he claims Martinez “swung a metal pipe at him.”

The affidavit says during Cruz’s confession he advised them that in anger, he’d hit Martinez in the arm with a hammer and caused her to “spin.” The hammer then allegedly broke and Cruz said he hit her multiple times in the head with a metal pipe while she was on the ground.

Authorities also reported that they found “blood splatter in several directions.” Several items were found covered in blood, including the hammer and metal pipe which were found in a 50-gallon drum.

“In a cursory search of the area, we discovered several blunt objects like handles, metal pipes that had blood on them also,” Logan said. “So we pretty much determined that was going to be the weapons that were used.”

The court document says there was a makeshift table with drinks on it and a metal chair, indicating Cruz and Martinez may have been having lunch when the argument broke out.

Cruz is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond under Aniah’s Law. He has an arraignment set for Jan. 23, 2024.