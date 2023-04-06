TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting near Downtown Tuscumbia.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that officers responded to a reported shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The incident happened at 120 Monroe Drive.

Logan said that they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the arm and torso area. The man was taken to Helen Keller Hospital then transferred to a hospital in Huntsville for treatment.

Logan said the man was still in surgery as of 2:00 p.m. on April 6. However, he is hopeful that they will eventually be able to interview the victim.

“Right now we’re very, very early on in the investigation, but we do have several people that are persons of interest that we’ve been trying to locate through the morning,” Logan said. “We still don’t have a motive. Like I said, again, I think that will be answered once we can talk to the victim.”