Man found guilty in 2019 Florence murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – One man is set to be sentenced for a 2019 murder that left a Florence man dead.

Derrick Turnley was found guilty of murder Wednesday night.

Turnley was arrested and charged with murder after shooting and killing Jeffrey C. Cherry, a Florence resident and relative of Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons in Dec. 2019.

Florence Police said Turnley was drunk when he was arrested, and they had to talk to him at a later time.

Turnley’s bond was revoked after he was convicted and he will be sentenced on Dec. 2.