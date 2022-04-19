SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A man turned himself in to Sheffield Police on Tuesday after a near-fatal shooting in Sheffield last weekend.

According to Sheffield Police, the drive-by shooting happened on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. on Southeast 17th Street. Upon arrival, the victim, K’Vion Lamont Ruffin, was already taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., police say the suspect, Andre Quashawn Horrison, turned himself in.

Horrison was taken to the Colbert County Jail, where he is being held on an attempted murder warrant with a $500,000 bond.