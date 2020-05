Florence police chase ends in Tennessee River. Courtesy: Will Corey

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man is in custody after Florence police say he led them on a chase that ended in the Tennessee River.

Police said they saw a person driving recklessly and fast around 1 p.m. Sunday in McFarland Park. When they tried to catch up to the vehicle, police said the driver drove into the river and tried to swim away.

Police were able to take the driver into custody with help from the Florence Police Water Rescue and Recovery Team.