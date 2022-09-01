TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man was arrested Monday after a police chase. Now, he’s facing charges that include trafficking meth and child endangerment.

Authorities with the Colbert County Drug Task Force, in collaboration with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), said two homes were raided on Monday night, resulting in the arrest of 27-year-old Ronald Yarbrough after a brief police chase.

Police say Yarbrough threw out a significant amount of methamphetamine from his car during the chase. Officials were eventually able to stop him, and that’s when they discovered Yarbrough’s 4-year-old child in the car.

“He started throwing meth [and] ice out of the window,” said Curtis Burns, the task force’s director. “And of course, we didn’t know until he finally stopped that his 4-year-old son was in the vehicle with him.”

Burns said that Yarbrough is going to be facing multiple charges in connection with trafficking methamphetamine and endangering the child. Burns says they had no idea the child was there, and they likely would have approached the situation differently if they had known.

“DHR was contacted,” Burns said. “Later that same evening, the child was released to a family member.”

Yarbrough was taken to the Colbert County Jail on a $29,000 bond. He bonded out on Wednesday morning.